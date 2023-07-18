Australia women’s national soccer team calls out the pay disparity in prize money at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The Australian women’s national soccer team has released a video highlighting the pay disparity in the prize money at the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. In the video, known as the Matildas, the players express their support for the basic right of collective bargaining during pay negotiations.

The players in the video state that although 736 footballers will have the honor of representing their countries at the tournament, many are still denied the basic right to organize and collectively bargain. They emphasize that collective bargaining has allowed them to secure equal conditions to the men’s national team, with one exception – FIFA still offers women only one-quarter of the prize money awarded to men for the same achievement.

The Matildas call on those in charge of the game to provide opportunities for girls and women in football, whether as players, coaches, administrators, or officials.

It is noteworthy that the prize money for the FIFA Women’s World Cup amounts to $110 million, compared to $440 million offered during the men’s event in Qatar last year. FIFA has expressed its goal to achieve pay parity between the two events by the 2026 and 2027 World Cups, respectively.

This is not the first time the Matildas have spoken out against pay disparity. In 2015, they went on strike to demand equal pay and successfully negotiated an agreement that ensured they receive an equal minimum percentage as the men’s team at tournaments. The deal was reached through a collective bargaining agreement in 2019.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is scheduled to begin on July 20, hosted jointly by Australia and New Zealand. A total of 32 teams will participate in the prestigious event, with Australia placed in Group B alongside Canada, Nigeria, and Ireland. The final match will take place on August 20.