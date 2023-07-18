Defamation case: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea on July 21

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against the Gujarat High Court’s refusal to postpone his conviction in a criminal defamation case on July 21. He was convicted for allegedly making insults about the ‘Modi’ surname.

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi raised Gandhi’s case before a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. While upholding the Surat session’s court judgement on July 7, a bench led by Justice Hemant M Prachchhak stated that the requirement of the hour was for “purity in politics” and described the two-year prison term as “just, proper, and legal.”He had stated that a stay of execution was not the rule, but rather an exception reserved for exceptional circumstances, and that the current case did not fit into that category.

In his request to stay the HC’s order, Gandhi stated that “if the impugned judgement is not stayed,” it will result in “throttling of free speech, free expression, free thought, and free statement.”