Delhi government decides to partially lift restrictions on heavy goods vehicles

With the Yamuna levels falling, the Delhi government has decided to ease restrictions on the entry of large freight vehicles into the national capital. The government had stopped heavy goods vehicles from entering the city from four borders, including Singhu, as a precautionary step due to rising Yamuna levels, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on July 13.

“… it has been decided that restrictions on the entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles will be lifted in part due to the receding water level of the Yamuna River and the improvement in the flood situation in some parts of Delhi.” The new directive states that “the ban on entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles shall continue only from the Singhu Border.”

Inter-state buses from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand will finish at the Singhu border. “The above instructions will be followed until further orders are issued. These instructions do not apply to vehicles transporting critical commodities like as medications, raw vegetables, fruits, grains, milk, eggs, and ice, among other things, or tankers transporting petroleum products,” it added.