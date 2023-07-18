ED questioned Tamil Nadu Minister, son for mines allotted to family members, foreign investments

K Ponmudi, the minister of higher education for Tamil Nadu, and his son were ordered to appear in court that evening in connection with a money laundering case involving alleged illegal sand mining after they fled the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office early on Tuesday.

Ponmudi and his MP son Gautham Sigamani were both given permission to return home at around 3:30 in the morning following an almost all-night investigation by ED investigators. According to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson and attorney A Saravanan, they were summoned to appear before agents of the central investigation agency at 4 pm for additional questioning.

Since Monday, when the ED searched locations connected to him in relation to the suspected Rs 250 crore scam, Ponmudi has been under ED scam.

Sources privy to the developments and investigations against Ponmudi and his associates said the agency will attach his assets of Rs 42 crore, which is part of the proceeds of the crime.