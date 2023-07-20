Minnal Murali, the beloved Malayali superhero, joins Tinkle’s comic universe!

In a delightful development for fans, the beloved Malayali superhero ‘Minnal Murali,’ known for his portrayal by Tovino Thomas in the film directed by Basil Joseph, has now made his way into the world of comic books. The news was joyously confirmed by the creators of ‘Minnal Murali’ through their social media platform.

The production house responsible for the superhero film proudly announced their collaboration with renowned names such as Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle Comics Studio, and Spirit Media, to immortalize ‘Minnal Murali’ in the captivating universe of comic books.

Sophia Paul, the film’s producer, couldn’t contain her excitement and took to social media to share this momentous news. With enthusiasm, she expressed, “The next phase begins here! @weekendblockbusters is proud to announce that we are associating with @amarchitrakatha @tinklecomicsstudio @thespiritmedia to bring our favourite superhero MINNAL MURALI to the world of comic books.”