Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency depreciated against the US dollar in early trade on Friday in the forex market. As per market experts, the negative trend in domestic equities and firm crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.03, then touched 82.05, registering a decline of 12 paise over its last close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee had settled at 81.93 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09% to 100.78.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,370.90 crore.