Ashish J Desai appointed Chief Justice of Kerala High Court

On Saturday, Justice Ashish J Desai was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court. He takes over for Justice S V Bhatti, who was recently appointed to the Supreme Court. Desai was the acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan delivered the oath of office to Desai during a brief ceremony at Raj Bhavan. Among those in attendance were Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Law Minister P Rajeeve, Chief Secretary V Venu, and senior IAS and IPS personnel.