ED arrests IAS officer in Chhattisgarh coal levy ‘scam’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained IAS officer Ranu Sahu in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, a day after the central agency raided her home in connection with a money laundering case, sources said. “Sahu was arrested in connection with an alleged coal levy case, and she was produced in a court hearing Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases here to seek her custody,” ED counsel Saurabh Pandey said.

She is the state’s second IAS officer to be arrested in the matter. Sahu, a Chhattisgarh-cadre IAS officer from the 2010 batch, is now serving as the state agriculture department’s director. She had previously served as collector for the coal-rich districts of Korba and Raigarh.

On Friday, the ED conducted raids at her Raipur home. The ED had previously seized her residences and attached her assets as part of its investigation into the suspected coal levy case. This is the state’s second IAS officer arrested in the matter; Sameer Vishnoi, an IAS officer from the 2009 batch, was arrested last year.

The agency has been investigating an alleged coal levy and spirits fraud in the state, and it has arrested several senior bureaucrats as well as politicians and others connected to them.