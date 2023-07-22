Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Grants Rs 1.58 Crore Compensation to Pathanamthitta Man Injured in Bike Accident

A significant milestone in bike accident compensations has been reached as the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded Rs 1.58 crore to a 30-year-old man who endured a severe bike accident six years ago. This remarkable verdict is the highest ever recorded for a bike accident case in the state of Kerala. The fortunate recipient of this compensation is Akhil K Bobby of Kuttiplackal House, Prakkanam, in Pathanamthitta district.

The compensation was ordered by G P Jayakrishnan, the esteemed judge of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Pathanamthitta. According to the court’s ruling, the insurance company is mandated to pay the cumulative sum of Rs 1,58,76,192, which includes legal costs of Rs 6,17,333 and 9% interest on the original compensation amount of Rs 1,02,49,44. The interest is applicable from March 15, 2018, the date when the case was officially filed. The court has further instructed the respondent, National Insurance Company’s branch office in Pathanamthitta, to disburse the amount to the petitioner within a month.

The unfortunate incident occurred on July 25, 2017, near the Ganapathi Temple at Elanthoor when Akhil’s bike collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction. The impact left him severely injured, and he was promptly taken to a private hospital in Kozhencherry. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was later transferred to the Christian Medical College in Vellore for specialized medical care. At the time of the accident, Akhil was merely 24 years old.

During the legal proceedings, a medical board report was presented in court, indicating that Akhil had suffered a staggering 90% disability due to injuries sustained in his backbone and other parts of his body. Advocate N Babu Varghese appeared on behalf of the petitioner, presenting a compelling case for the deserving compensation.

The verdict brings much-needed relief to Akhil and his family, providing the means to cope with the challenges posed by the life-altering accident.