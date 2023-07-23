Amid state’s unrest, Kolkata Football Club offers refuge to 7 Manipur players

Seven Manipur football players who were compelled to leave the violent state were offered asylum by the Mohammedan Sporting Club in Kolkata. The athletes are unwilling to go back to their current state.

The athletes were among the numerous footballers from Northeast India who frequently compete in the Calcutta Football League. The Mohammedan Sporting Club’s Secretary, Ishtiaq Ahmed, claimed that due to the continuous unrest in Manipur, some players from the Northeast were compelled to leave their states with their families.

‘The situation demanded us to help them. It is a matter of humanity. Our goalkeeper coach was forced to leave the state with his family. We have arranged a flat for him and other players in Rajarhat,’ Ahmed said. These players include James Singh, Roger Khuman, Vikas Singh, Bedeshwar Singh, Detol Moirangtham, and Jetty, he added.

‘They have taken shelter here in Kolkata now, and are not willing to go back to their homes. They have joined our club. That means they have joined our family. It is our duty to stand by them when they are in danger,’ he said.

‘We have asked them to bring their families here. We also told them to bring anyone they would want. We have arranged for their stay in four rented flats on the CIT road in Rajarghat, about three days ago,’ he said.

He added that, prior to a recent match versus Diamond Harbour, the players had a moment of quiet to reflect on what had occurred in Manipur.