Tamil Nadu couple fakes accident, hijacks truck carrying 2.5-tonne tomatoes

In a recent incident, a couple hailing from Tamil Nadu has been apprehended in Bengaluru on charges of hijacking a truck loaded with 2.5 tonnes of tomatoes. The police revealed that the couple, residents of Vellore, was involved in a gang of highway robbers. According to reports, they orchestrated a fake accident to extort money from the truck driver.

The unfortunate encounter took place when the gang intercepted a farmer named Mallesh from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district at Chikkajala on July 8. They demanded compensation, claiming that his truck had collided with their car. When Mallesh refused to comply, the gang resorted to violence, assaulting him and forcing him out of the truck. With their ill-gotten gains, they drove away with the truck, carrying tomatoes valued at over Rs 2.5 lakhs.

The incident comes at a time when tomato prices have skyrocketed, exceeding Rs 100 per kg in markets across the country. Farmers and traders are grappling with the inflationary surge in essential commodities.

Prompt action was taken by the RMC Yard police, who initiated an investigation based on the complaint filed by Mallesh. Through meticulous tracking, they managed to trace the movement of the stolen vehicle, ultimately leading them to the gang members.

The law enforcement authorities succeeded in arresting the couple, Bhaskar (28) and his wife Sindhuja (26), on Saturday. However, three other members of the gang are still on the run, and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by farmers and transporters during these uncertain times, as they strive to maintain their livelihoods amidst rising prices and criminal activities.