Whistleblower Lawyer Charged in Fashion Gold Scam: Accused of Forgery & Conspiracy as per Court’s Orders.

In the midst of the Rs 140-crore Fashion Gold deposit scam, an unexpected turn of events has seen advocate C Shukkur, who originally exposed the alleged fraud, facing charges of conspiracy and forgery. The FIR was filed under the direction of a magistrate court and on the complaint of the 11th accused, S K Muhammed Kunhi.

The investigation into the scam involves prominent figures like IUML leader and former MLA M C Kamaruddin, Islamic leader T K Pookoya Thangal, and Pookkoya Thangal’s son A P Hisham, all accused in the case. Muhammed Kunhi, one of the alleged victims of the scam, claims that he became an unwitting director of Qamar Fashion Gold due to forged signatures, orchestrated by Pookoya Thangal, Shukkur, and company secretary Sandeep Satheesh.

The deposit scam operated by Kamaruddin and Pookoya Thangal’s four jewelry companies promised lucrative returns but started defaulting after demonetization. Most depositors remained silent due to Pookoya Thangal’s religious influence until Shukkur’s intervention, which encouraged them to file police complaints.

Muhammed Kunhi, along with his family, invested heavily in the scheme and lost significant funds, with the depositors demanding their money back. Kunhi’s complaint of forgery led to charges being filed against Pookoya Thangal, Hisham, Shukkur, and Satheesh.

In response to the charges, Shukkur denies any involvement in the forgery, stating that as a notary, he follows strict protocols and cannot recall the incident. He asserts that the accusations against him are politically motivated, and he plans to challenge the FIR in court.

Though Kamaruddin was the company’s chairman, Muhammed Kunhi did not include him in the complaint, as he never approached Kunhi or his family for deposits.

The investigation into the Fashion Gold deposit scam continues, unraveling further complexities and legal challenges for all involved parties.