Indian woman who went to the US to pursue higher education found starving on the streets of Chicago

A woman from Hyderabad, India, who had embarked on a journey to pursue a master’s degree in the United States, has been discovered in a dire state on the streets of Chicago.

The woman, identified as Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, is reportedly a 37-year-old student of Information Science at TRINE University in Detroit. Her mother, Syeda Wahaj Fatima, has made an emotional appeal to the Indian Minister for External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, pleading for his intervention to bring her daughter back to India as soon as possible.

According to Syeda Wahaj Fatima, her daughter left for the US in August 2021 to pursue her dreams, but the family lost contact with her two months ago. Recently, two compassionate individuals from Hyderabad informed them of Minhaj Zaidi’s devastating condition. Her mother stated in the letter to the Indian External Affairs Minister that Minhaj Zaidi is battling deep depression, her belongings have been stolen, she is on the brink of starvation, and she is forced to roam the streets of Chicago.

Amjedullah Khan, a leader of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), posted the letter on Twitter along with a heart-wrenching video of Minhaj Zaidi. In the video, a concerned man can be heard assuring her and promising to arrange food for her, while also advising her to return to India to seek support and care.

The visuals of Minhaj Zaidi depict a malnourished woman struggling to express herself. The distressing situation has deeply shocked the online community, with one Twitter user, Fahad Maqsusi, revealing that he knew her since childhood and describing her as an incredibly studious individual. Fahad Maqsusi also appealed for assistance in bringing her back to Hyderabad.

The news has also caught the attention of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Khaleequr Rahman, who has urged the External Affairs Minister to investigate and address this concerning issue.