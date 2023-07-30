$2 million lawsuit filed against Delta Airlines after a man sexually assaulted a mother and her teenage daughter

Fox Business reported that Delta Airlines is facing a $2 million lawsuit after a man sexually assaulted a mother and her teenage daughter during a nine-hour flight in the US.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the Eastern District of New York, alleges that the man was served at least 10 vodka drinks and a glass of wine on the flight while he groped the 16-year-old girl and slid his hands under the mother’s clothes.

According to the complaint, the man appeared to be getting increasingly intoxicated as Delta flight attendants continued to serve him alcohol. The mother pleaded for help and requested that the intoxicated man be escorted elsewhere, but the flight attendants allegedly ignored her pleas.

The incident occurred on a flight on July 26, during which the unidentified man claimed to be from Connecticut. After becoming drunk, the man reportedly made obscene gestures and harassed the minor by asking for her personal information, including her address.

When the mother informed the man that her daughter was a minor, he allegedly did not care and reached over the 16-year-old to grab the mother’s arm. Despite the mother repeatedly asking the flight attendants to take action, she only received a dismissive “be patient” response, according to the complaint.

The teenager began experiencing a panic attack when the man put his hands underneath her shirt and touched the clasp of her bra strap. In a terrified state, she moved away from her seat. The man then proceeded to put his hand on the mother’s leg and moved it inside her thigh, causing her to jump out of her seat as well.

Despite the flight attendants’ inaction, a good Samaritan offered to switch seats with the teenager and sat between the man and the mother for the rest of the journey.

After landing, the Delta crew allegedly allowed the intoxicated man to leave the plane without alerting the police and only offered the mother and daughter 5,000 airline miles as an apology.

Delta declined to comment on the lawsuit but emphasized that they have zero tolerance for customers engaging in inappropriate or unlawful behavior and prioritized the safety of their customers and employees.

Earlier this year, Delta Airlines made headlines when a 61-year-old pilot was arrested at Edinburgh Airport for being under the influence of alcohol, leading to the cancellation of the flight to New York.