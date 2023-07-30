Cops intervene when Kanwariyas run into Muharram procession to avoid confrontation

On the Bareilly Highway on Saturday, a group of kanwariyas came into conflict with those blocking a Muharram procession, but prompt police involvement prevented a serious clashes, according to officials.

Additionally, stones were thrown at the police, injuring Circle Officer (Sadar) Prateek Dahiya. ‘Yes, I was slightly hit by an object. I don’t know whether it was stone or something else,’ he told PTI.

He continued by saying that although the ‘timely intervention of the police’ stopped any untoward occurrence, the kanwariyas and ‘taziadaars’ met face to face.

‘Absolutely under control’ now, he declared.

He continued by saying that stone pelting damaged the windscreen of a magistrate’s four-wheeler.