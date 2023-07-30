Country to launch e-visa for Indian passport holders

Moscow: Russia will launch new e-visa for Indian passport holders. Indian passport holders can now travel to Russia using the e-visa from August 1.

52 countries can avail the new e-visa. The processing time for the e-visa is 4 days with visa applicants having to pay $40 (Dh146.90) consular fee.

The e-visa allows entry into Russia for tourism, business trips and other purposes. The visa will be valid for 60 days on a single entry with travellers allowed to stay for up to 16 days.