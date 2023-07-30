Foreign portfolio investors invested Rs 45,365 crore in Indian equities this month

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested Rs 45,365 crore in Indian equities so far this month. This is marginally lower than the total investment made in June 2023. According to NSDL data, FPIs infused Rs 46,581 crore in Indian markets so far in July, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) inflows between April to July were close to Rs 80,500 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) sold Rs 4,500 crore in this period.

As per market experts, the robust economic growth of the country and strong corporate earnings are the main reason for this sustained foreign fund inflow.

FPIs invested Rs 43,838 crore and Rs 47,148 crore respectively in May and June.With this, FPIs inflow in the equity market reached Rs 1.07 lakh crore so far this year. Before March, overseas investors pulled out Rs 34,626 crore collectively in January and February.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.