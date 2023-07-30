Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships: India bags four medals

Colombo: Indians athletes won four medals including three gold and one silver on the second day of the Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023. Preeti Lamba won the gold medal in the women’s 3000 metre steeplechase while Bal Kishan came in first in the men’s 3000 metre steeplechase final. Sonia Baishya also clinched gold medal in the women’s 400 metre. Jisna Mathew finished second in the same event.

Indian athletes had clinched four medals – two gold and two silver – on the opening day of the competition.

Also Read: Indian women’s hockey team to face Spain today

Apart from Indians, athletes from the Maldives are also participating in the 101st Sri Lankan athletics nationals.