Uttar Pradesh police officer suspends after posting video of bike stunts in uniform

A police officer from Uttar Pradesh was suspended after he uploaded a video of himself doing tricks on a bike to Instagram.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) opened an investigation after receiving complaints regarding the video’s distribution on social media.

After it was discovered that Sandeep Kumar Chaubey, who was assigned to Gorakhpur, had truly posted the video, he was suspended.

Constable Sandeep Kumar Chaubey can be seen in the video performing tricks on a racing bike while dressed in uniform. He also included a dialogue in which a girl asks him, ‘Aren’t you afraid of your enemies?’ along with the video. In response, he says, ‘Why fear enemies…what is death…if not now, then tomorrow. If you must be afraid, fear God. Then why are you afraid of bugs and spiders?’

The Uttar Pradesh Police issued a directive on February 8, 2023, forbidding any police personnel from sharing personal images or videos on social media, according to SSP Dr. Gaurav Grover.

‘Despite this directive, Constable Sandeep Kumar Chaubey violated the order by posting his video. Such actions are emblematic of a lack of discipline, and as a result, the Constable has been suspended,’ the SSP said.