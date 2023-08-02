Price cut for commercial LPG cylinders; Domestic cylinder rates unchanged

Kochi: Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have made price revision for commercial LPG and slashed the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders. As a result, the price of commercial LPG gas cylinders has been reduced by Rs 93.

However, the price of domestic LPG cylinders will remain unchanged. The price of domestic cooking gas has been at Rs 1,110 for the last five months. The retail sales price of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders in Kochi is Rs 1,698.

Earlier in July, the price of commercial LPG gas cylinders witnessed an increase of Rs 11.50. Oil marketing companies generally revise the LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) price on the first day of every month. The prices vary from state to state depending on local taxes.