4 employees in chemical factory in Surat died, 1 critical from toxic fume exposure

On Wednesday evening, four workers from Neelam Industries’ chemical godown in Gujarat’s Surat area passed away from toxic fume inhalation. According to authorities, the accident happened near Mota Borsara village in Mangrol tehsil as the employees were moving chemical drums.

According to an official, the owner of the godown has been detained and a charge has been filed against him under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Even though the chemical that caused the deaths has not yet been identified, authorities have initiated an investigation into the tragedy to ascertain its cause.

Imtiyaz Patel (age 45), Amin Patel (age 22), Varun Vasava (age 22), and Ragha Ram (age 54) were the identified deceased.

When he arrived at the scene to conduct an inspection, Tehsildar Partha Jaiswal stated that the incident was reported at around 4 pm. Five employees were moving chemical drums at the plant. All five of them passed out when the drum’s lid was opened due to the fumes. They were all taken urgently to the adjacent Sadhna Hospital. One individual is receiving treatment, while four of the five workers were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Jaiswal went on to say that representatives from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) will sample the chemical in order to determine the chemical’s composition and the precise reason of the workers’ demise.