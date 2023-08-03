Allahabad HC allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi

The Allahabad High Court has given permission to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. The court upheld the Sessions Court’s order, dismissing the plea of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which had challenged the ASI’s survey of the mosque complex located near the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The Varanasi District Judge had earlier ordered the ASI survey on an application moved by four Hindu women. However, the Wuzu Khana (ablution pond area) of the complex was excluded from the survey as it had been sealed by the top court’s order.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had asked the ASI not to start the survey as the matter was still under hearing after the Supreme Court put a hold on the detailed scientific survey till July 26. The Supreme Court had earlier disposed of an appeal of the committee questioning the maintainability of a suit by Hindus seeking worship rights inside the mosque. While granting relief by staying the ASI survey, the top court disposed of the main case on July 24. The mosque committee had filed an interim plea seeking a stay on the ASI work in the pending petition.

The ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex has been a matter of contention, with the Hindu side advocating for the survey to determine if the mosque was built upon a temple, while the mosque committee raised objections to it.