Entire network of Delhi Metro now accepts UPI payments

The Delhi Metro on Thursday expanded the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) option for payments at ticket vending machines and counters across its network in an effort to increase customer convenience.

According to a statement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the effort aims to provide a digital and seamless form of transportation while streamlining ticketing procedures.

According to the statement, passengers can now use UPI-enabled mobile applications on their smartphones to recharge their smart cards or buy metro QR tickets, just like they would normally do at supermarkets, shopping centres, and other vendors.

According to the statement, this action reduces the need for commuters to carry cash or debit and credit cards, adding to their convenience.

In the Noida and Ghaziabad sectors, the DMRC first launched the UPI feature at a few ticket vending machines in 2018.

The Delhi-NCR network’s over 125 stations have been upgraded as a result of this most recent extension, and the remaining ticket vending machines will have UPI within a week, according to the announcement.