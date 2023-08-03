Gulf country launches e-visa waivers for citizens of this country

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has introduced Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) for citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to enter the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Saudi Arabia announced this.

All British nationals, visiting Saudi Arabia for the purposes of business, tourism, study and treatment will no longer be required to obtain a visit visa in advance of travel. They can stay for a period of up to six months on a single entry.

The waiver can be obtained by filling out the designated application on the Unified National Visa Platform at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, provided that the application can be submitted between 90 days and 48 hours before the date of travel to the Kingdom. The visa approval will be sent to the beneficiary via e-mail within 24 hours of submitting the application.