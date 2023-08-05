Kalpataru Group premises raided by Income Tax department

Numerous locations connected to the Kalpataru Group, one of Mumbai’s most renowned developers, were thoroughly searched by the Investigation Wing of the Income Tax Department.

The group’s 30 locations, including offices and homes in Mumbai and Pune as well as a few locations in Gujarat, were all subject to inspections.

The Kalpataru Group was accused of engaging in widespread tax evasion, which led to the tax agency’s measures. Further information regarding the study and its conclusions has not yet been made public. To yet, the group has not made any statements regarding the Income Tax searches.

With a wide range of projects spread over Mumbai and its satellite cities like Thane, the Kalpataru Group is a significant player in India’s infrastructure sector. The company operates in a number of industries, including those that deal with power transmission and distribution, structures and factories, water supply and irrigation, railroads, oil and gas pipelines, urban mobility (including flyovers and metro rail), motorways and more.