Night flights from this Indian airport suspended for four months

Visakhapatnam: Night flights from Visakhapatnam International Airport in Andhra Pradesh will be suspended for more than four months. Night flights will be stopped from November 15 till the end of March 2024. No flights will be operated from 9 pm to 8 am.

The decision was taken to facilitate resurfacing of the runway. Normally, the resurfacing of airport runways is done once in about 10 years. The runway was last resurfaced in 2009.

The closure of the airport for 11 hours every day will affect 12 domestic flights and 1 international flight.

The Indian Navy announced this. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) of the airport is under the control of the Indian Navy. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) operates the civil enclave.