World Archery Championships : Aditi Gopichand Swami and Ojas Pravin Deotale won gold medals

Berlin: In archery, India’s Aditi Gopichand Swami and Ojas Pravin Deotale won gold medals in the women’s and men’s individual compound events, respectively, at the World Archery Championships 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Aditi Gopichand Swami is the first-ever Indian to clinch the individual World Title. Aditi Gopichand Swami defeated Andrea Becerra of Mexico, 149-147 in the finals.

Aditi Swami created history on Saturday by becoming the at the World Archery Championships final in Berlin. Less than two months after clinching the junior world title, 17-year-old Aditi, became the senior world champion when she defeated summit clash of the compound women’s event. With the win, the Satara teenager became the first Indian world champion in an individual event at the Senior World Championships.

India’s Ojas Deotale created history when he defeated Lukasz Przybylski of Poland 150-149 in final to become the new world champion in Men’s Individual compound event.

India finished the Berlin archery meet with 4 medals – 3 golds and 1 bronze. All the medals were won by compound archers. India had never bagged a gold medal since the championships began in 1931.