Due to financial constraints, woman elopes with lover, fakes being kidnapped

A teenager faked her own kidnapping and afterwards requested a ransom from her father in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in an unusual instance.

Hansika Verma, the girl’s father, learned about the event when he saw a video message in which his daughter was being held captive and a ransom of Rs 10 lakh was sought for her release.

The youngster was screaming and asking with her father for assistance in the video. When the girl was returning from her coaching classes on her back, the claimed kidnapping occurred.

The family then informed the police and filed a FIR for the incident.

However, the girl and her lover were discovered in a hotel room after an investigation. On August 4, it was found that she had eloped with her boyfriend rather than being kidnapped.

Additionally, a marriage certificate with a date of May 22 was found with them, proving that the pair had secretly wed. Due to a lack of finances, they fabricated a kidnapping.

The accused were arrested, according to police, who are currently looking into the case, based on their mobile phone location.