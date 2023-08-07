Enforcement Directorate investigated into NewsClick two years before China-link report

Long before a New York Times investigation story published last week uncovered the news portal’s purported Chinese connections, the Enforcement Directorate started looking into the NewsClick of New Delhi for receiving foreign money in 2021. According to the study, NewsClick, which is backed by American software tycoon Neville Roy Singham, infused ‘Chinese government talking points’ throughout its reporting.

The BJP used the study to attack the Congress, claiming that it had supported the news portal while the investigation was being conducted.

According to sources, the ED probe had shown that a foreign fund in the amount of Rs. 38.05 crore had been fraudulently pumped into NewsClick over a three-year period.

The money so obtained is said to have been given to a number of questionable journalists, including Gautam Navlakha and Teesta Setalvad’s acquaintances.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was used by the ED to conduct a search at the offices of PPK Newsclick Studio and its affiliated entities, as well as their directors and shareholders (ten entities), which are located in Delhi NCR.

Foreign cash, accusatory documents, and digital evidence were all taken during the search.

Examining the material indicated a dubious injection of foreign remittance totaling Rs 9.59 crore via FDI and Rs 28.46 crore via service exports.

It also disclosed that a nonexistent company, Worldwide Media Holdings, a Delaware Limited Liability company, subscribed for shares of NewsClick (a loss-making company registered in January 2018) in April 2018 for a premium of Rs. 11,510 per share (Face value of the share was Rs. 10 per share). This transaction represented a receipt of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of Rs. 9.59 crore.

According to the ED investigation, Prabir Purkayastha, the director of Newsclick, has been acquainted with Navielle Roy Singham since 2017 while she was employed by Worldwide Media Holdings LLC (Limited liability company).

Prabir apparently claimed that he knew nothing about Navielle’s business while being questioned.

Based on collected digital evidence, it was revealed that Prabir and Neville Roy Singham, who is allegedly connected to the Communist Party of China (CPC), created a complex scheme.

In other words, according to the charges, Prabir Purkayastha and his friends set up a legal facade of FDI investment in order to obtain the money of Rs. 9.59 crores from a Chinese investor.

Additionally, it is claimed that Neville Roy Singham previously paid Prabir as consulting fees in order to advance a ‘leftist ideology.’

Employees of Newsclick Studio and Prabir Purkayastha have declined to provide an explanation for the receipt of Rs. 28.46 crore from foreign organisations.