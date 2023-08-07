Muslim Singer’s Teen Brother Stabbed to Death in Muzaffarnagar, UP

A tragic incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, where the 17-year-old cousin brother of Muslim singer Farmani Naaz was brutally stabbed to death by unidentified assailants. The victim, Khursheed, lost his life in the Muhammadpur Mafi village in Ratanpuri on Saturday night. Superintendent of Police (rural) Atul Shrivastava confirmed the incident and stated that the body has been sent for postmortem examination. An FIR has been lodged, and an investigation has been initiated to apprehend the culprits responsible for this heinous crime.

It’s worth noting that last year, Naaz gained popularity by singing the devotional song ‘Har Har Shambhu’, which praises Lord Shiva. However, this rendition faced controversy when a cleric from Darul Uloom Deoband labeled it “un-Islamic” and “haram” (forbidden). In response, the video of the song was removed from Naaz’s YouTube channel, which had a significant following of more than 4.5 million subscribers.

Despite the criticism, Naaz defended herself, asserting that artists do not adhere to specific religions, and she believes she has not made any mistake. Her talent and passion for singing led her to participate in Season 12 of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol, where she shared her struggles and aspirations. Naaz disclosed her desire to earn money to treat her son, who was born with a throat defect, and revealed that her husband had abandoned them.

The incident has shocked and saddened the local community, raising concerns about the safety and security of individuals pursuing their passions and careers in creative fields. The authorities are diligently investigating the case to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide closure to the grieving family. Meanwhile, people are expressing their support for Naaz, emphasizing the importance of freedom of expression and the right to pursue art without fear or intimidation.