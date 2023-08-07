“Pakistan cricket team cleared for India’s World Cup participation”

The Pakistan government has granted clearance to its senior men’s cricket team, allowing them to travel to India for the 2023 World Cup. This decision comes after months of uncertainty regarding their participation in the prestigious event.

In a press release from the foreign ministry, Pakistan reaffirmed its stance that sports should remain separate from politics, leading to the decision to send their team to India for the upcoming World Cup. The release stated, “Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations.”

Despite the clearance, the ministry expressed deep concerns about the security of their team during the visit to India. They plan to communicate these concerns to both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Indian authorities, emphasizing the need for full safety and security measures for the Pakistani cricket team.

The release further highlighted that Pakistan’s decision showcases a “constructive and responsible approach” in navigating the complexities surrounding their participation in the tournament.