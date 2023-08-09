Simple tips to avoid gastric issues during monsoon

Monsoon season come with several health challenges, especially for the gastrointestinal (GI) system. The humid weather promotes the growth of pathogens, increasing the risk of food contamination and infections. To avoid GI issues during this season, it is essential to take proactive measures to boost gut immunity and maintain overall well-being.

Beware of Spoilage: Always eatfresh produce and foods and don’t store them for too long. Avoid eating stale or leftover food.

Avoid Street Food: Try to stick to home-cooked food. If eating outside food, ensure you choose hygienic food outlets.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of clean and filtered water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Proper hydration is vital for optimal digestion and the elimination of toxins from the body.

Personal hygiene: Since monsoons are known for increased pathogen activity, practice good hygiene by washing your hands frequently with soap and water, especially before meals.

Probiotics and Fermented Foods: Incorporate probiotics and fermented foods like sauerkraut into your diet. These foods are rich in beneficial bacteria that can support your gut health and strengthen immunity, making it more resilient against harmful pathogens.

Immune-Boosting Herbs: Include immune-boosting herbs like echinacea, Andrographis, neem, and tulsi (holy basil) in your daily routine. These herbs have powerful antimicrobial properties that can help fight off pathogens and protect your digestive system.