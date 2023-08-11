Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar in early trade on Friday. The weak sentiment in the domestic equity market , elevated level of crude prices and firm dollar against major rivals overseas weighed on the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 82.75 against the US dollar and moved to 82.74 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 8 paise from its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee rebounded 19 paise to close at 82.66 against the US dollar

Also Read: Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India to face Japan in semifinal: Possible playing XI

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05% to 102.57. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 331.22 crore.