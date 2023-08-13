Infant girl’s body discovered in Thiruvalla swamp, aged just six months.

A veil of uncertainty surrounds the tragic demise of a six-month-old infant girl, whose lifeless body was discovered in a marshy expanse near Pulikeezhu junction in Thiruvalla. The distressing find was made public on Sunday, as authorities disclosed that the baby’s partially decomposed remains were found the previous day. Law enforcement officials are currently probing the unsettling incident, with suspicions of foul play looming over the case.

The grim discovery unfolded when a worker from a nearby shop ventured to investigate an unpleasant odor permeating the vicinity on Saturday evening. “The body was discovered on Saturday evening after one of the workers of a nearby shop went looking for the source of a foul smell emanating from the area,” explained a police spokesperson.

Community members residing in the area recounted their encounter with the unsettling scene to the media. They revealed that the body exhibited signs of missing limbs and advanced decomposition, rendering identification virtually impossible. Upon notification, law enforcement promptly arrived at the location. Following a thorough examination of the surroundings, they transported the infant’s remains to a nearby medical college post midnight.

Authorities have registered a case of unnatural and suspicious death, intending to take further action based on the insights gleaned from the impending post-mortem examination. The crucial details concerning the cause of death and the perplexing absence of certain limbs can only be ascertained following the comprehensive autopsy, which is scheduled to take place at the district general hospital.

“The body appears to be about 48 hours old,” revealed an officer from the Pulikeezhu police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident was reported. He added that the investigative team is meticulously reviewing footage from CCTV cameras situated in the vicinity’s shops and residences. The aim is to unravel the sequence of events leading up to this harrowing discovery.