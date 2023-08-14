Scientists come across what may be Europe’s oldest lakeside village

Scientists have recently discovered what may be Europe’s oldest lakeside village, a settlement dating back approximately 8,000 years. This ancient community lies beneath the waters of Lake Ohrid, known as the “Pearl of the Balkans,” on the Albanian side of the lake. The village, estimated to have housed around 200 to 500 people, was located on stilts due to the regular flooding of the area by rising waters. It is believed to date back to 6,000 to 5,800 BC, making it the oldest known lakeside village in Europe, surpassing previously thought oldest settlements in the Italian Alps dating back to 5000 BC.

The protection of this community was enhanced by defensive structures, consisting of around 10,000 spikes driven into the lake’s bottom, forming barricades. The reasons for the extensive fortifications remain a mystery, but experts speculate that the residents may have had to cut down a forest to implement such defenses.

The underwater excavation of the site has provided valuable insights into the daily life of the ancient inhabitants. Researchers, working meticulously to understand the structure of the prehistoric site without causing damage, have found fossilized wood fragments, including prized pieces of oak. Analysis of tree rings from these oak pieces provides valuable information about climatic and environmental conditions during that period.

Archaeologists believe that the village depended on agriculture and domesticated livestock for sustenance, as evidenced by the discovery of seeds, plants, and bones of both wild and domesticated animals. The lush vegetation in the area has made the excavation process slow and careful, with researchers taking precautions not to harm the site.

The Lake Ohrid region has a rich archaeological history, and the lake itself has existed for more than a million years. The significance of this discovery extends beyond the village itself, as it offers valuable opportunities for research and sheds light on the early human settlements in Europe. The site will likely be studied for decades to fully explore its historical significance.