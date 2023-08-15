Tomorrow in rain-hit Himachal Pradesh, school colleges to be closed

In response to the state of Himachal Pradesh’s constant rain, the administration issued an order ordering all schools and colleges to be closed on August 16. According to the directive, all public and private schools and institutions will be closed on Wednesday.

The officials claimed in a statement that the order was issued with students’ safety and security in mind.

Since Sunday, Himachal Pradesh has seen heavy rains that have caused landslides, cloudbursts, and home collapse occurrences.

16 people lost their lives in two landslides that occurred in Shimla on Monday, one at a Shiva temple on Summer Hill and the other at Fagli.