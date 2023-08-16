22 children faint at Assam Independence Day event due to heat

During an Independence Day parade celebration in Assam’s Morigaon district, at least 22 children fainted due to the intense heat. The incident occurred while the children were participating in the parade march. They were overwhelmed by the extreme heat and experienced dizziness while the district’s Chief Guest, Devashish Sharma, was addressing the event.

All the affected students were promptly taken to Morigaon civil hospital. An official reported that the students are currently undergoing additional treatment and are in stable condition.

Meanwhile, parents raised concerns about the lack of available ambulances, causing them to rush their children to the hospital themselves. Witnesses noted the absence of proper arrangements, including cooling facilities and access to water, necessary for participants to combat the heatwave.