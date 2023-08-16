Delhi woman arrested after brutally killing boyfriend’s 11-year-old son

A 24-year-old lady has been detained by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on suspicion of killing her boyfriend’s son, whom she apparently saw as a barrier to their relationship. The youngster was allegedly strangled while sleeping by the accused, Pooja, who then hid his body inside the box of their bed before fleeing the scene.

Pooja confessed to the act and accepted responsibility after arrested, according to the police.

She and Jitender lived together in the Ranhola neighbourhood of West Delhi. She allegedly blamed the young kid for Jitender’s failure to get a divorce from his wife.

Sunday in Bakkarwala, police detained Pooja Kumari after searching through 300 CCTV cameras that were set up in various sites. The crime branch claimed that the accused was frequently shifting her hiding places and eluding the police squad.