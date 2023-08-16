Final Moon maneuver completed by Chandrayaan-3

India’s Chandrayaan-3, the nation’s ambitious third Moon mission, achieved a significant milestone as it successfully completed its fifth and final Moon-bound orbit maneuver on Wednesday. This maneuver brought the spacecraft even closer to the lunar surface, marking a crucial step in its journey. Having concluded its lunar-bound maneuvers, Chandrayaan-3 is now preparing for the separation of its propulsion module and lander module, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The agency stated that the successful firing carried out on the current day has positioned Chandrayaan-3 into an intended orbit of 153 km x 163 km.

ISRO shared this progress via a tweet, highlighting the completion of the lunar-bound maneuvers and the forthcoming preparations for the separate journeys of the Propulsion Module and the Lander Module. The spacecraft’s plan involves the separation of the lander module from the propulsion module on August 17. After its launch on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit on August 5. In the subsequent days, on August 6, 9, and 14, three successive orbit reduction maneuvers were conducted to bring the spacecraft closer to the Moon.

ISRO is conducting a series of maneuvers to gradually adjust Chandrayaan-3’s orbit and position it over the lunar poles, marking progress as the mission advances. Scheduled for August 23, the spacecraft is set to make a gentle landing on the Moon’s south polar region, marking a significant step forward in India’s lunar exploration efforts.