Dubai Airport issues new advisory for passengers

Dubai: Dubai Airports has issued an advisory for passengers. Dubai Airport informed that the Dubai International (DXB) will see a heavy rush of passengers.

The authority updated that travellers between the ages of 4 and 12 can use dedicated passport control counters to independently stamp their passports upon arrival at Dubai International Airport’s (DXB) Terminals 1, 2, and 3.

Passengers over the age of 12 can use smart gates to speed up the passport control process. At the smart gates, registered passengers can clear passport control by simply ‘looking at the green light, with no need to scan a document’, according to Dubai Airports’ website.

Dubai Airport informed that DXB will witness 3.3 million travellers over the next 13 days. DXB welcomed 66 million passengers in 2022 to retain its position as the world’s number one airport for international passenger traffic for the ninth year running.