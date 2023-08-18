In UP village, sisters aged 4, 7 died after eating toffees ‘planted’ by neighbour

In a village in this district on Thursday, two young sisters reportedly died under inexplicable circumstances after eating toffees, according to the authorities.

According to them, the incident happened in a village near Kada Dhaam police station.

Awdesh Vishwakarma, the area’s Circle Officer (CO), stated that Sadhna, 7, and her sister Shalini, 4, fell ill after eating some toffees in the morning. The family members hurried them to the hospital, but the two died while receiving care. Versha, 7, and Arushi, 4, two other neighbourhood girls, also ate the toffees and have been sent to the hospital, according to the police.

‘According to the police complaint lodged by the father of Sadhna and Shalini, the toffees were planted by a neighbour. We have lodged an FIR and initiated an investigation,’ the CO said.