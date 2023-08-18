Know causes, signs and symptoms of Fibrocystic breast

Fibrocystic breast is a common condition that affects millions of women all over the world. It is characterised by discomfort and pain in the breasts, usually leading to tenderness and lumpiness. These conditions mostly appear just before a woman’s period.

Fibrocystic Breast is not a disease or a type of breast cancer. It is a benign (non-cancerous) condition that presents differently in each woman who experiences it.

The symptoms of Fibrocystic Breast can vary from person to person but usually include pain or tenderness in one or both breasts, especially just before your period. The breasts may feel heavy or swollen and they may feel tender when touched or even when wearing a bra. They may also be lumpy or have small cysts.

The exact cause of Fibrocystic Breast is unknown. As per experts, it is related to hormonal changes in a woman’s body. The hormones estrogen and progesterone are known to trigger the development of cysts in the breasts during periods of hormonal fluctuation such as puberty, pregnancy, or perimenopause. Other potential causes include stress, caffeine consumption, and smoking.

Lifestyle changes such as reducing stress levels or limiting your caffeine intake will help to prevent this condition. Medications such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) or diuretics will help to reduce pain and swelling in the breasts. Doctors may also suggest hormone therapy such as oral contraceptives or progesterone creams to reduce hormonal fluctuations that can worsen the condition. In some cases, surgery may be recommended if the lumps are large or uncomfortable.