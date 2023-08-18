Massa’s Attorneys Pursue Restitution for Alleged 2008 F1 Title Loss

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa’s legal team has initiated legal proceedings against Formula One and the FIA, alleging a “conspiracy” to deny him the 2008 championship. The action follows a formal eight-page Letter Before Claim, sent to Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, asserting that Massa was “the victim of a conspiracy committed by individuals at the highest level of F1 together with the FIA and Formula One Management.”

London-based Enyo Law stated that Massa had suffered substantial financial losses due to a deliberate crash by another driver during the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix, which cost him valuable points and ultimately led to his defeat by a single point to Lewis Hamilton. The letter stated, “Mr Massa is the rightful 2008 Driver’s Champion, and F1 and FIA deliberately ignored the misconduct that cheated him out of that title.” The legal team estimated the financial losses to be in the tens of millions of euros, not accounting for the moral and reputational damage.

The catalyst for this legal action came after former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone’s statement suggesting that he and former FIA president Max Mosley were aware of the deliberate crash but didn’t take action. FIA acknowledged receiving correspondence from Massa’s representatives and said that the matter was under review. Formula One did not immediately respond.

The 2008 Singapore Grand Prix incident saw Massa leading from pole position when Nelson Piquet deliberately crashed, benefiting his teammate Fernando Alonso. Massa’s crash during a pit stop further hindered his chances. Piquet later revealed the orchestrated crash and implicated Renault team bosses, resulting in their bans.

Ecclestone expressed remorse for Massa, stating he was “cheated out of the title he deserved.” Massa insisted on justice, prompting his lawyers to seek compensation and recognition of his rightful title. If the response remains unsatisfactory, Massa’s legal team plans to initiate legal proceedings in English courts.

After the 2008 season, Massa never secured another win and retired in 2017, partly due to a near-fatal head injury. Ecclestone, Max Mosley, and FIA race director Charlie Whiting have played significant roles in the events but are no longer alive.