Telangana Congres chief addresses K Kavitha’s remark, KCR’s party BJP’s B-team

In response to comments made by K Kavitha, the party head of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy attacked the BRS and dubbed it the ‘BJP’s B-Team.’ The leader of BRS has accused the Congress party for eradicating the poor rather than eradicating poverty. She also questioned what the grand old party in Telangana achieved for Muslims or the underprivileged during its 62 years in power.

Revanth Reddy attacked K Kavitha in an interview with India Today on Thursday, saying, ‘You assume it is the Bharat Rashtra Samithi meaning BRS, but as Rahul Gandhi explicitly stated, it stands for ‘BJP Rishtedar Samithi. We can’t hope for a better response from them.’

They just changed into a BJP B-Team with the goal of defeating the Congress party, he continued. The BRS leader who announced her intention to contest for the Nizamabad seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was also asked by the Telangana Congress head, ‘When you intend to fight against Narendra Modi, then which side do you stand?’

In response to Kavitha’s criticism of the Congress party, Reddy said that it was the grand old party that had put in place the 4% reservation for minorities. ‘Houses under the Indiramma scheme were primarily given to Dalits and tribals,’ he continued. We have regularly chosen a party leader from a minority area.

The Telangana Chief Minister KCR was also criticised by Revanth Reddy, who stated, ‘Nine years ago, KCR promised to give 12 reservations to minorities within four months of him being elected to power, but he has not implemented it yet.’