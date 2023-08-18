Ukraine launches its military campaign to rally military-aged citizens to update their data at army enlistment

On Thursday, Ukraine initiated its latest military campaign, urging citizens of military age to update their information at army enlistment offices and “overcome their fear,” amid the nation’s ongoing summer offensive in its third month of operation.

According to Reuters, this campaign relies on videos and photo testimonials featuring prominent soldiers discussing their fears. The goal is to address a significant challenge that Ukraine is facing in terms of army recruitment.

As the Russia-Ukraine war approaches its 18-month mark, Ukraine is encountering difficulty in recruiting new military personnel.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar emphasized that citizens of military age are obligated to update their personal data at draft offices.

“We’re all human beings, and we all overcome fear in order to achieve victory,” the Deputy Defence Minister stated.

However, Maliar clarified that updating information at the drafting centers would not automatically lead to mobilization, and those citizens who are mobilized might not necessarily be deployed to a combat zone.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a general mobilization. Under this initiative, military reservists aged 18 to 60 are eligible for conscription, according to Reuters.

The campaign urges Ukrainians to participate in the conflict, with one slogan declaring “Bravery conquers fear.”

Another quote from a Ukrainian soldier who fought in Bakhmut states, “Everyone experiences fear in war. I do as well.”

Reports of corruption within the recruitment process have also emerged in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military has been marred by a series of scandals involving graft and heavy-handed recruitment tactics.

Maliar pledged to eliminate this alleged corruption, affirming that “trust between citizens and recruiting centers is crucial.”

“We are currently taking steps to establish this trust,” she stated on an official military platform, as reported by Reuters.

Simultaneously, on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky formalized the previous week’s decision to dismiss the heads of regional recruitment centers across Ukraine, following a nationwide investigation that uncovered instances of corruption and abuse.

“While the country is at war, this system should be managed by people who understand the true nature of war and comprehend why cynicism and bribery during wartime amount to treason,” Zelensky remarked while signing the decree.