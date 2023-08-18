Under 20 World Championship: India’s Mohit Kumar becomes World Champion

Amman: In wrestling, India’s Mohit Kumar has become the Under 20 World Champion in men’s 61 Kg Freestyle category at Under 20 World Championship in Amman City in Jordan. Mohit Kumar defeated Eldar Akhmadudinov of Russia by ‘9-8’ in the final.

Mohit Kumar is the fourth Indian male wrestler to win a gold medal in the U20 World Championships, following Palwinder Cheema in 2001, Ramesh Kumar in 2001, and Deepak Punia in 2019.

Jaideep won the 74kg bronze with a win over Kyrgyszstan’s Zhakshylyk Ruslanovich Baitashov. Sagar Jaglan claimed a silver medal in Freestyle 79 kg category while Deepak Chahal won a bronze medal Freestyle 97 kg category. The Indian men’s freestyle team has so far won 5 medals.