Under 20 World Wrestling Championships: Priya Malik wins gold medal

Amman: In wrestling, India’s Priya Malik won gold medal at the 2023 U20 World Wrestling Championships in Jordan. Priya defeated Laura Celine Kuehn of Germany by ‘5-0’ in the women’s 76kg freestyle wrestling final.

Priya is the second woman wrestler from India to be crowned U20 world championship. Antim Panghal had been the first woman from India to win a junior world title in wrestling at last year’s edition. Priya has now won both the U17 2021,and 2022 and U20 world titles.

Earlier India’s Mohit Kumar has become the Under 20 World Champion in men’s 61 Kg Freestyle category. . Mohit Kumar defeated Eldar Akhmadudinov of Russia by ‘9-8’ in the final.

Mohit Kumar is the fourth Indian male wrestler to win a gold medal in the U20 World Championships, following Palwinder Cheema in 2001, Ramesh Kumar in 2001, and Deepak Punia in 2019.