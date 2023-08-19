Air carrier announces up to 50% discount on tickets

Riyadh: The national air carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudia has announced 50% discount on tickets for a limited period. The new campaign is named ‘Dream Sale’.

The promo will be valid for tickets issued until August 30, and it will cover trips from September 1 to November 30, 2023. The offer, however, will not be applicable for certain periods: September 20-24 and November 15-23 (for flights from Saudi to international destinations); and September 24-27 and November 24-30 (for flights from international destinations to Saudi Arabia).

To book, visit the airline’s official website or use its mobile app.