Live-in partner declines sex, man attacked with screwdriver, arrested

Apparently using a screwdriver to attack his live-in partner and seriously hurt her, the man was detained here on Friday, according to the police.

According to them, the suspect, Shivam Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended in Gurugram’s Rajiv Chowk and a FIR was filed at the Sadar police station.

Shivam allegedly coerced the complainant (28), who is also a native of UP, to engage in sexual activity with him on Thursday. The complainant said that after she refused, he used a screwdriver to strike her in the neck.

She allegedly met Shivam Kumar, a resident of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, while living apart from her husband in a leased room in Gurugram, according to the woman’s complaint.

‘Soon after we began our live-in relationship, Shivam had physical relations with me on the pretext of marriage. Recently, I came to know that Shivam is married,’ the woman said in her complaint.

‘On Thursday evening, he came on a bike and forced me to have physical relations with him again. When I refused, he got angry and hit me on my neck with a screwdriver and fled away,’ she said.

Her neighbours took her to the hospital, the complainant continued.

In response to the complaint, a FIR was filed, and the accused was later taken into custody by a squad under the supervision of sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar, who oversees the Naharpur police chowki. ‘We are questioning the culprit, who was taken into custody from Rajiv Chowk today (Friday). Tomorrow, he will be presented in court,’ according to Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime).