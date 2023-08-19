Thailand’s former PM Thaksin Shinawatra is all set to return to the country amid a political deadlock

Thailand’s former Prime Minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, is on the brink of making his return to the country on Tuesday (August 22), according to his daughter, amid a backdrop of political deadlock.

Thaksin’s youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is also a candidate for prime minister from the Pheu Thai Party, shared through social media on Saturday (August 19) that she would be meeting her father at Bangkok’s Don Muang Airport on “Tuesday, August 22.”

“On Tuesday, August 22, 9 am, I will be at Don Muang Airport to pick up my father Thaksin,” she announced.

In 2006, the 74-year-old former business tycoon was ousted in a military coup and has since spent 15 years in self-imposed exile. Thaksin has expressed his strong desire to visit his homeland on multiple occasions, but he faces a range of criminal charges which he believes are politically motivated.

According to AFP reports, Thaksin conveyed in an interview with BBC Thai that he yearns to be with his grandchildren and to be surrounded by his family members.

“I don’t want to create conflicts. I want everyone to live harmoniously. I want the nation to be tranquil,” he stated to BBC Thai on Saturday.

“I’m getting older, I miss my grandchildren, I wish to be with my family.”

His scheduled return on Tuesday aligns with a crucial parliamentary vote that will determine whether Srettha Thavisin ascends to the role of prime minister, potentially concluding the political uncertainty that has lingered since the general elections held earlier this year in May.

Thaksin, who previously deferred his return from August 10 due to a medical examination, still faces the possibility of up to 10 years in prison. Upon his arrival, the 74-year-old will be subject to the judicial process, as confirmed by police chief Surachate Hakparn, according to Reuters.

Some analysts speculate that Thaksin’s impending return indicates that Pheu Thai Party may have reached an agreement with other political parties regarding the formation of a government, potentially garnering support from parties linked to the military.

“Thaksin’s return on the day of the vote suggests his confidence in the election of Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate in a single round,” remarked Thanaporn Sriyakul, the chair of the Political Science Association of Kasetsart University.